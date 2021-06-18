$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of -0.19. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.