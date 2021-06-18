$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

