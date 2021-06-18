$0.14 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,104. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

