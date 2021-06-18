-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $886.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $13,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.