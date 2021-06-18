$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Model N by 304.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 155.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 84.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

