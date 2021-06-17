Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zynex stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,767. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

