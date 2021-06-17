Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF traded up $10.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.21. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $450.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

