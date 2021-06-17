Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Zuora stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 30,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,010. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

