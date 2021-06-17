Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 16,735 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zuora by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

