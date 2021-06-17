Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $361.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

