Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,793 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $112,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

