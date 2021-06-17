Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 75,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,859. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

