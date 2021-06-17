Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 8,155 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 548,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,900,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

