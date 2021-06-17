Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,046 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. The stock had a trading volume of 249,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.