ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 20.1% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

