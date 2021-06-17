Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

