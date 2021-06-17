Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

