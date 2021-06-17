Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to “Buy”

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 417,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

