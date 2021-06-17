Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Sell

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,954. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

