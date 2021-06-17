Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

