Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Hold

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

FAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

