Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company’s investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. The company remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. Also, high debt levels can raise its financial obligations. In addition, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.