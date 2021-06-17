Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 822,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,057. Trex has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Trex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Trex by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

