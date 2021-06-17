Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 5,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

