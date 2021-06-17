Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.97 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

