Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HONE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,500. The company has a market cap of $826.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

