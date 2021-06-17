Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

HAL stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

