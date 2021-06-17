Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $31.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.29 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

