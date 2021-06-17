Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

