Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,071. The stock has a market cap of $848.61 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.08%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

