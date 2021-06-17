Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT remained flat at $$25.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $486.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.