Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $136.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.58 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.
Shares of EPAC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.48.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
