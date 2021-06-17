Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $136.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.58 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 1.48.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

