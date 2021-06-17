Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Cutera posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $47.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $813.06 million, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

