Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,112,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

