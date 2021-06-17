Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $549.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $549.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.74 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $209.69 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.