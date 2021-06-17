Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aqua Metals also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AQMS opened at $3.21 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 618,176 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

