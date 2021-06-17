Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.52. 5,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

