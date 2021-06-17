Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.