Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.05 million to $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $615.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.76 million to $618.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.47 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $649.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 74,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,825. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

