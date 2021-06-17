Zacks: Analysts Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

