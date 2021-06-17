Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

