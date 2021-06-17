Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

