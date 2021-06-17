Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $11.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce earnings of $11.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.91 to $12.00. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,800.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,782.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

