Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,336. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

