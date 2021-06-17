Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $738.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

