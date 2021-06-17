Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CIXX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 23,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.