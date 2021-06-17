Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Accelerate Diagnostics also posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,818. The stock has a market cap of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

