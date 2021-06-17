YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YOGAQ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. YogaWorks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get YogaWorks alerts:

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.