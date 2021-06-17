Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

