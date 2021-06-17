Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.